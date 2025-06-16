Man stopped near West Chester No Kings protest with handgun, ammunition: court docs

The Brief Kevin Krebs, 31, was allegedly stopped with a handgun, knives and ammunition near a West Chester No Kings protest. According to court documents, Krebs was found in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer handgun, ammunition, and more. Investigators say Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.



Court documents revealed more about an armed man who was stopped by police walking towards a No Kings Protest in West Chester last weekend.

Kevin Krebs, 31, did not have a permit to carry a firearm when police stopped him and found a fully loaded handgun hidden underneath his raincoat.

According to court documents, Krebs was also in possession of additional loaded magazines, pepper spray, a pocket knife and a bayonet knife.

What we know:

Officers from the West Chester Police Department on Saturday were alerted to an armed man walking towards an ongoing ‘No Kings’ protest.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Kevin Krebs, was stopped and questioned by officers near the intersection of High and Gay streets.

An affidavit revealed that officers asked Krebs if he had any weapons on him and questioned him about the empty holster on his left hip.

Court records say Krebs was found in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer handgun and three additional magazines.

Police also found six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, pepper spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask, and gloves.

Investigators soon discovered that Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.

What we don't know:

Police have not said why Krebs allegedly had the weapons and ammunition.

What's next:

Krebs, according to court documents, was charged with possession of a firearm without a permit.