South Philadelphia church congregation offers prayers for Beirut

One of the oldest Lebanese churches in the country, Saint Maron's Church in South Philadelphia offered their prayers for Beirut following a massive warehouse blast that leveled the heavily populated port section of the city.

The blast killed 135 people and injured about 5,000 others.

Saddness and frustration from the church's adminstrator over his homeland that has had a long violent history of politcal turmoil.

“How many times do we keep paying the price? How many times are we going to rebuild the land of the cedars," Father Samir Chebl.

Many in this congregation who have family and friends in Beruit are just praying for stability.

“The people is what is Lebanon is. You heard the priest.. it’s our heart.. it’s our heart," Joseph Taylor said.

