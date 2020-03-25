South Philadelphia doctor helps out community during coronavirus outbreak

When Dr. Vicky Borgia of the Radiance Medical Group is not caring for patients at a local urgent care, she’s handing out sanitizer to neighbors and strangers in South Philadelphia.

“We’re part of the community and in times like this, community has to come together and take care of each other.”

Dr. Borgia is servicing the people who, as she explains it, fall into the healthcare gap and that gap is widening rapidly as people lose their jobs or can’t get the general medical care that they need because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“These are the skills I have so that’s what I can contribute," she explained.

She has opened the doors of her private family medicine practice to new patients and to those who are struggling to get general medical care. The care that is hard to come by during this coronavirus outbreak.

“I have a ton of patients who work in service industries. Who knows what’s going to happen to their jobs going forward, so what we decided to do is pay what you can," Dr. Borgia added.

And for those who can't pay, she says that they will take care of you no matter what.

“You can do a lot of things over the phone or via video chat or telemedicine.”Dr. Borgia said.

She also says that she can also handle common new patient prescription refills.

“If you don’t have insurance, I buy wholesale meds that I can get at extremely cheap prices,” Borgia explained, “I have been going to people’s houses who need refills right away so they don’t have to take public transport.”

It is an adjustment for many during the COVID-19 outbreak but Dr. Borgia says that medicine adjusts all the time and that these communities will adjust with them.

