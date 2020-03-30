South Philadelphia residents ring bells applauding healthcare, food service workers

Gary Papouschek and his South Philadelphia neighbors were on a mission Monday night. They stood out front of their homes on Catherine Street ringing bells and clapping in honor of Philadelphia's healthcare professionals and food service workers fighting the coronavirus.

"Just to show our appreciation. It doesn't take anything to ring a cow bell, clap two pots and pans together, clap your hands at your door," Papouschek told FOX 29.

Papouschek came up with the idea after seeing a friend in England taking part in a similar neighborhood celebration called 'Applause Day' to recognize healthcare workers on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

"The whole town was applauding out their front door, cars going by were honking. The boats in port were tooting their horns. Very emotional to watch this," Papouschek explained.

Papouschek notified his neighbors and colleagues at the Coast Guard station in South Philly where he serves in the auxiliary. He asked them to make some noise as well. He also got in touch with friends at the Port of Philadelphia so ships and truckers could honk their horns.

Gertrude Anthony rang her bell because she has a friend on a ventalator at a city hospital.

"I know the valiant effort from them will, hopefully, please God, let her recover," she said.

