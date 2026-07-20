South Philly sinkhole leaves neighbors frustrated, blocks street for weeks

The Brief A large sinkhole on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street has remained uncovered since June 2. Neighbors say the hole is a safety hazard, has caused lost parking, and forced the cancellation of a block party. The mayor’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment about when repairs will be made.



A massive sinkhole on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street has neighbors frustrated and worried about safety, according to residents who spoke with FOX 29. The hole, which has been covered only by a temporary metal plate since June 2, remains a source of concern more than seven weeks later.

Neighbors call for repairs and share safety concerns

What they're saying:

Residents say the Philadelphia Water Department placed cones and a temporary plate over the sinkhole on June 2, but the hole is still there and not fully covered.

"They left pile of dirt and they’re not giving neighbors any info on when they gonna come back and fix — neighbors fed up," said Renae McCall.

"It’s horrible — I’m tired — I’m tired of it," said McCall. Joann Toliaferro said, "Safety hazard — eyesore…look at that piece hanging off there…" Christine Gilliam added, "I think it’s dangerous — really dangerous…"

Neighbors say the hole is especially risky for people walking or biking by, and for children playing in the area. Trash has started to pile up around the site, and residents are worried someone could get hurt. "I’m scared somebody might just fall in that hole…" said Gilliam.

Impact on daily life and neighborhood events

The sinkhole has become a local curiosity, with people stopping to take photos, according to Gilliam, whose home is right next to the site. Her doorbell camera captured a group of women taking pictures with the hole, which has become "the talk of the town."

The hole has forced a detour of the Route 7 bus and taken away several parking spots.

"How many parking spots we lost — 1, 2, 3, 4, about 8–10…" said Toliaferro. Neighbors also had to cancel a block party that was scheduled for August 1.

Residents are eager for the street to be repaired and for life to return to normal. "Somebody could really hurt themselves if they’re not paying attention," said Gilliam.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the city will repair the sinkhole or when the street will reopen. The mayor’s office has not responded to requests for comment.