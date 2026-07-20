Cyclospora outbreak impacts Philly businesses as FDA finds lettuce test was false positive

The Brief FDA says lettuce sample from Mexico tested negative for Cyclospora after a false positive. Officials will keep testing products as the outbreak continues. Local businesses and families are changing how they buy and eat lettuce.



The FDA announced a false positive in Cyclospora testing on lettuce from a Mexican supplier, but the outbreak is still affecting local businesses and families, according to FDA.gov.

What we know:

Some local businesses are seeing changes in customer behavior.

One sandwich shop worker said off camera that customers have been asking about the lettuce before ordering. A food mart worker said customers are still getting lettuce on sandwiches but are not buying whole heads of lettuce.

The FDA reversed its earlier statement about the source of the outbreak.

Officials initially said shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations and traced back to a supplier from Mexico was the source.

On Sunday, the FDA posted on its website, "FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive." The message also stated, "FDA and state partners continue to collect and analyze product samples. As of July 19, 2026, there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for Cyclospora."

What they're saying:

Some families are changing their eating habits and looking for alternatives to lettuce. People say they are more cautious about what vegetables they buy and how they prepare them.

"We had a little salad last week. It taste fine to me, and I did not have any issues," said Bre Hawley from Kensington.

"Luckily we're doing stuffed peppers tonight. So, we can try to avoid the lettuce for the immediate future," said Cory Marmer.

"Lettuce, if you're going to get a hoagie. Yeah I guess," said Marmer.

"We saw the Liberty Bell, and we want to go there because I love the movie National Treasure," said 10-year-old Izabella Simmons.

Her 5-year-old brother said, "We went on the Ferris wheel at the zoo." He gave a high rating for his slice of pizza. "Ten!" he said.

"We grow some of our own vegetables at home, so we are trying to eat that first as our top choice. But yes. Some of the stuff we have bought we have tried to stick more towards organic and then washing extra well. But it is scary because it says even the washing does not necessarily take it off," said their mom Katie Simmons.

"So, what can't you eat? Like I do not know how you are supposed to know," she said. "It's very graphically scary," said Simmons.

The backstory:

The Cyclospora outbreak has been top of mind for many since officials first linked it to lettuce.

The illness can cause severe diarrhea, and people have been looking for ways to avoid getting sick. The FDA’s recent announcement about the false positive has added confusion for families and businesses trying to make safe choices.

Some families are sticking to homegrown vegetables and organic options, while others are simply avoiding lettuce for now.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what is causing the Cyclospora outbreak or when the source will be identified.

Officials have not confirmed any positive product samples for Cyclospora as of July 19, 2026.