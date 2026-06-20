South Philly turns into South America as Brazil, Haiti fans celebrate World Cup match

The Brief Thousands of Brazil and Haiti fans packed the streets around Philadelphia Stadium for a World Cup matchup in South Philly. Brazilian supporters turned the area into a sea of yellow and green, singing, dancing and waving flags before and after the match. Haitian fans also proudly represented their country, with supporters from both nations describing the day as a celebration of culture, soccer and community.



South Philadelphia felt more like South America as thousands of fans packed the streets surrounding Philadelphia Stadium, aka Lincoln Financial Field for a World Cup matchup between Brazil and Haiti.

Long before the final whistle, Brazilian supporters dressed in yellow and green transformed the area into a massive celebration, singing, dancing and waving flags while cheering on one of the world’s most successful soccer nations.

"It is normal Brazilian behavior," joked Brazil fan Eveline Santos as fans around her jumped, chanted and celebrated throughout the day.

For many, the atmosphere felt like a piece of home.

"It feels amazing. I feel at h

Brazil v. Haiti in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

ome. I get to experience my city. I love it," said Camila Myers, who moved to Philadelphia from Brazil 12 years ago.

Myers and her husband, Tim, are no strangers to passionate sports crowds. But they said this experience was unlike anything they’ve seen at a typical Philadelphia sporting event.

"This compared to an Eagles game is a little more culturalized. It’s not your typical tailgate. The energy is good," Tim Myers said.

Brazil v. Haiti in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

The celebration stretched for hours as Brazilian fans filled South Philly, creating a sea of yellow around the stadium.

Despite being heavily outnumbered, Haitian supporters made sure their voices were heard as well, proudly representing their country on one of soccer’s biggest stages.

"Haiti and Brazil, we have good chemistry. It’s all love. Whoever wins tonight is going to celebrate," said Haiti fan James King.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 19: Fans of Brazil celebrate their team goal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff - FIFA/FIFA via Expand

While Brazil supporters celebrated another World Cup victory, Haitian fans remained gracious in defeat.

The loss eliminates Haiti from World Cup competition, but fans from both nations showed that soccer’s biggest event can bring people together as much as it fuels national pride.

For one day in Philadelphia, the World Cup turned South Philly into an international celebration filled with music, culture and plenty of passion.