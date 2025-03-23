Special REAL ID day being held across Pennsylvania: Here's when and where

If you live in Pennsylvania, and still haven't gotten your REAL ID, here's another chance!

What we know:

The federal enforcement deadline for REAL IDs is fast approaching with just a few months to go.

To give Pennsylvania residents more opportunities to get theirs, PennDOT is hosting a special REAL ID day across the state. Here's everything you need to know:

When is REAL ID day?

The special events are being held on Monday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"REAL ID Days are held on Mondays when the centers are typically closed. During these events, centers will be exclusively processing REAL IDs to help Pennsylvanians obtain a REAL ID before the enforcement deadline."

Where are they being held?

Pennsylvania residents can attend a REAL ID special event across the state at these locations:

Johnstown Driver License Center at 563 Walters Avenue, Johnstown

Huntingdon Driver License Center at 9048 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon

New Castle Driver License Center at 973 Old Youngstown Road, New Castle

Lehigh Valley Driver License Center at 1710 Hoover Avenue, Allentown

Whitman Plaza Driver License Center at 330 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia

Wellsboro Driver License Center at 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro

When is the REAL ID deadline?

The federal enforcement date for REAL IDs is May 7.

"Although a REAL ID or other TSA-acceptable form of ID will be needed to fly domestically beginning May 7, Pennsylvanians can apply for a REAL ID at any time – before, on or after the enforcement date – depending on their situation."

The backstory:

Beginning May 7, a REAL ID or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) will be required to:

Board domestic commercial flights.

Enter a military base.

Enter certain federal facilities that require a federally acceptable form of ID.

A passport will still be required for international travel.

What do you need to get your REAL ID?

Federal REAL ID regulations require that PennDOT must verify these documents:

Proof of Identity: examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal, or a valid, unexpired U.S. Passport.

Proof of Social Security Number (proof must display currently legal name and full nine digits of the Social Security Number): examples include a Social Security card, a W-2 form, a SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub.

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration, or a utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): examples include certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or adoption decree issued by your county's family court.

How and when will I receive my REAL ID?

After presenting the proper documentation and paying the applicable fee, Pennsylvania residents may obtain a REAL ID-compliant product by: