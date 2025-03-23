Special REAL ID day being held across Pennsylvania: Here's when and where
PENNSYLVANIA - If you live in Pennsylvania, and still haven't gotten your REAL ID, here's another chance!
What we know:
The federal enforcement deadline for REAL IDs is fast approaching with just a few months to go.
To give Pennsylvania residents more opportunities to get theirs, PennDOT is hosting a special REAL ID day across the state. Here's everything you need to know:
When is REAL ID day?
The special events are being held on Monday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"REAL ID Days are held on Mondays when the centers are typically closed. During these events, centers will be exclusively processing REAL IDs to help Pennsylvanians obtain a REAL ID before the enforcement deadline."
Where are they being held?
Pennsylvania residents can attend a REAL ID special event across the state at these locations:
- Johnstown Driver License Center at 563 Walters Avenue, Johnstown
- Huntingdon Driver License Center at 9048 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon
- New Castle Driver License Center at 973 Old Youngstown Road, New Castle
- Lehigh Valley Driver License Center at 1710 Hoover Avenue, Allentown
- Whitman Plaza Driver License Center at 330 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia
- Wellsboro Driver License Center at 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro
When is the REAL ID deadline?
The federal enforcement date for REAL IDs is May 7.
"Although a REAL ID or other TSA-acceptable form of ID will be needed to fly domestically beginning May 7, Pennsylvanians can apply for a REAL ID at any time – before, on or after the enforcement date – depending on their situation."
The backstory:
Beginning May 7, a REAL ID or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) will be required to:
- Board domestic commercial flights.
- Enter a military base.
- Enter certain federal facilities that require a federally acceptable form of ID.
A passport will still be required for international travel.
What do you need to get your REAL ID?
Federal REAL ID regulations require that PennDOT must verify these documents:
- Proof of Identity: examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal, or a valid, unexpired U.S. Passport.
- Proof of Social Security Number (proof must display currently legal name and full nine digits of the Social Security Number): examples include a Social Security card, a W-2 form, a SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub.
- Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration, or a utility bill with the same name and address.
- Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): examples include certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or adoption decree issued by your county's family court.
How and when will I receive my REAL ID?
After presenting the proper documentation and paying the applicable fee, Pennsylvania residents may obtain a REAL ID-compliant product by:
- Receiving the product in the mail within 15 days of an application being made at a Driver License Center.
- Receiving the product over the counter, if application was made at one of PennDOT’s 15 REAL ID Centers.