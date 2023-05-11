Spotify removes AI-generated songs from platform

article

Spotify says it has removed AI-generated music made by Boomy from its platform and ensured that any streams for this content have been excluded from royalty calculations.

It's part of its ongoing effort to protect artists.

"Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service," a Spotify spokesperson told FOX Business.

When the company identifies or is alerted to potential cases of stream manipulation, it works to "mitigate their impact by taking action that may include the removal of streaming numbers and the withholding of royalties," the spokesperson continued.

As a result, they are able to " protect royalty payouts for honest, hardworking artists," the spokesperson added.

This comes after Universal Music Group emailed streaming services in March that it was aware that certain AI services were trained on copyrighted music "without obtaining the required consents" of the owner's permission, according to the Financial Times.

According to Forbes, Spotify removed 7% of songs made with Boomy. However, Boomy said in a statement to FOX Business that it is already resubmitting tracks to the platform.

Boomy stated that it is "categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming, and we are working with industry partners to address this issue."

However, "the curated delivery to Spotify of new releases by Boomy artists has been re-enabled," Boomy continued, adding that "supporting artists and creators who use the Boomy platform is our top priority."

The Financial Times reported that the two companies are in negotiations on reinstating the removed songs.

The company helps users create songs with artificial intelligence and post them on platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify. In return, the company gets a cut of the distrubution fees, according to Forbes. To date, the company says it has helped users create more than 14 million songs with artificial intelligence.

