Spotted: Big cat perched atop power pole along I-75

A traffic camera along a Florida highway captured what appeared to be a big cat, possibly a bobcat, sitting atop a power pole.

It happened Thursday on the side of Alligator Alley near mile marker 78 in Collier County.

The cat appears to have climbed the tall pole and was perched on top for several hours.

FOX 4 in Fort Myers live streamed the video of the cat on its Facebook page showing the cat high above the roadway as cars passed by.

NBC 2 in Fort Myers showed a crew in a bucket hoisted up toward the bobcat and poking at it with a stick to gently coax it down. Eventually, it climbed down the tall pole slowly and safely, and when it hit the ground, took off running back into the brush on the other side of the fence.