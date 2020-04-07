Expand / Collapse search

Spring surprise: Pennsylvania kicks off trout season early

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Trout season in Pennsylvania opened Monday in an abrupt announcement by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission that was designed to preempt big gatherings of anglers and travel that typically occurs on the traditional April opening day.

Monday was two weeks ahead of the previously scheduled opening day.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf, the Fish and Boat Commission said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rise to 12,980; 162 deaths

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania

Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

“The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you,” Tim Schaeffer, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.

The Fish and Boat Commission nonetheless urged anglers and boaters to limit travel by fishing close to home, cover their faces with a mask or some other cloth covering, keep a distance of at least six feet from others, only go fishing with family members living in the same household and never share fishing gear with others.

Not all waters have been stocked, and the Fish and Boat Commission said it will not provide a stocking schedule or a list of stocked waters to further discourage group gatherings.

What is coronavirus?

From how it spreads to where it originated, here's a look at everything you need to know about the deadly contagion.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.