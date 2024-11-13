SS United States departure delayed for journey from Philly to Florida

Turns out the S.S. United States will be in Philadelphia a little longer after all.

The historic ship is set to become the world's largest artifical reef when it's sunk off the coast of Florida, but its journey has hit a minor snafu.

It was supposed to make its departure from Philadelphia on Friday, with tugboats escorting the ship to Mobile, Alabama, before arriving at its final home, about 20 miles south of the Florida Panhandle.

However, the 2-week trip was delayed on Tuesday over concerns about a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. A new departure date has not been set.

When the ship does begin its journey, it is expected to cause traffic concerns throughout the Philadelphia area.

The Walt Whitman (I-76), the Commodore Barry (U.S. 322) and the Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295) will all close, allowing for the ship to pass safely underneath as it makes its way to the Delaware Bay and, ultimately, to the Atlantic Ocean.

Once it arrives in Florida, officials say the work to restore and outfit the ship into a reef will begin, a process that is estimated to take about a year.

You can track the ship’s travel progress with GPS by visiting Okaloosa County’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism page, here.

Find more information about the reef program at Okaloosa County’s website, here.

Information about the history of the SS United States can be found on the Conservancy’s website, here.