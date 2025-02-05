SS United States: Historic ship will be moved this weekend as part of world's largest artificial reef project

The SS United States will begin its final journey this weekend to become part of the world's largest artificial reef.

The more than three football fields long ship was sold to Okaloosa County, Florida in October with plans to sink it off the state's coast to form a reef.

Plans were made in November for tug boats to drag the ocean liner into the Delaware River, a process that would have also caused several bridge closures.

Three months later, the ship is still docked in South Philadelphia, but organizers say it will be on the move on Saturday.

What we know:

Preparations to move the massive ship will begin on Thursday when it's shifted from Pier 82 to Pier 80 during the second low tide of the day, around 8:30 p.m.

The SS United States will be "chaperoned" by several tug boats on Saturday as it travels down the Delaware River and into the Atlantic Ocean.

What's next:

The SS United States will head down the East Coast to its destination in Mobile, Alabama.

From there, organizers plan to eventually sink the ship off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Okaloosa County has also vowed to open a "land-based museum and immersive experience" established by the SS United States Conservancy.

The backstory:

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

On its maiden voyage, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph.

The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

She became a reserve ship in 1969, spending her retirement years on Philadelphia's Delaware waterfront.

The Associated Press contributed to this report