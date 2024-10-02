SS United States step closer to leaving Philly, becoming 'world’s largest artificial reef'

A historic ship that still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago could be setting a new record very soon, but it won't be in Philadelphia.

Okaloosa County in Florida has approved a contract to acquire the SS United States, and transform it into the "world’s largest artificial reef."

The $10 million deal would see the 1,000-foot ocean liner towed from Philadelphia to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it would be sunk offshore.

The former Cold War weapon would then be converted into a scuba diving destination.

Okaloosa County has also vowed to open a "land-based museum and immersive experience" established by the SS United States Conservancy.

The Conservancy has fought to keep the ship in Philadelphia since being ordered to leave its berth on the Delaware River by September 12, culminating a years-old rent dispute.

However, they say this deal will save a piece of history from being scrapped:

"While the Conservancy has worked tirelessly for over a decade to secure a new home for the SS United States and repurpose the historic ocean liner as a floating, mixed-use development, a challenging Court-order evicting the ship from her current pier has compelled us to explore this alternative to scrapping. We are confident that the experienced and committed team in Okaloosa County fully appreciates the historic significance of the SS United States and our longstanding commitment to educating and exciting future generations about this unique expression of American maritime history and technological innovation."

The deal could close in the coming weeks, but the county says it could still be another year and a half before the ship makes its way down to Florida.

"It is expected to take more than a year to complete the necessary environmental remediation of the historic ocean liner and an additional six months to a year to arrange the vessel’s deployment."