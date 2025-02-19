SS United States set to leave Delaware River Wednesday after several delays

The Brief The SS United States will set sail Wednesday, departing Philadelphia for its final destination in Destin, Florida. The move comes several months after the ship was expected to leave its pier. The final voyage is expected to begin around 10 a.m.



Is today the day? A historic ship is finally expected to embark on its final voyage.

What we know:

The SS United States is scheduled to leave Philadelphia on Wednesday after several setbacks and weather delays.

Tug boats are set to move America's flagship from its pier around 10 a.m. It will then move into the channel, where it will sit for a few hours until low time around 1 p.m.

Then, its final journey will truly begin as it travels down the Delaware River and onto the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says traffic will be stopped as the ship passes under the Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges:

Walt Whitman Bridge: Temporary halt expected between 12:45-1 p.m.

Commodore Barry Bridge: Temporary halt expected between 4:45-5:45 p.m.

After making a stop in Mobile, Alabama, for repairs, the historic ship will reach its final destination in Destin, Florida, where it will be sunk to become part of the world's largest artificial reef.

The backstory:

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

On its maiden voyage, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph.

The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

She became a reserve ship in 1969, spending her retirement years on Philadelphia's Delaware waterfront.