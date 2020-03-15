St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children confirms ICU doctor tests positive for COVID-19

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, in North Philadelphia, confirms an ICU doctor has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

The doctor worked in ICU March 9 – March 11. The hospital said he worked his shift and felt ill later in the day.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

St. Christopher’s Hospital confirms the doctor was not infected at the hospital.

The following steps were taken once St. Christopher’s was aware of the diagnosis:

ICU is closed to new admissions

Level 1 Trauma is closed

ICU staff is notified

All ICU staff will wear surgical masks outside of patient rooms

Non-essential staff will not be permitted in ICU.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

St. Christopher’s, in working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Philadelphia Department of Health, are working to notify all those who may have had contact with the diagnosed doctor. In addition, employees with exposure to the doctor will not report to work, but take the 14-day self-quarantine, instead.

