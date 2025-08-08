St. Christopher's Hospital hosts back-to-school carnival amidst teacher's union negotiations

As the back-to-school season approaches, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is helping Philadelphia students gear up by distributing thousands of free backpacks and essential supplies.

Meanwhile, the school district is in negotiations with the teachers' union to prevent a potential strike at the end of the month.

What we know:

St. Christopher's Hospital hosted its 15th annual back-to-school carnival, providing students with free backpacks filled with school supplies.

Dr. Renee Turchi, chair of pediatrics at the hospital, has been organizing the event for 15 years.

This year's carnival is particularly special as it commemorates the hospital's 150th anniversary. "This year really special because it commemorates our 150th anniversary," noted Dr. Turchi.

She anticipated 3,000 to 4,000 families and children attending.

The hospital distributed 3,000 backpacks filled with folders, notebooks, highlighters, crayons, erasers, and pens, thanks to donations and sponsorships.

More than 70 community partners were present at the event, offering public health resources to local families.

What they're saying:

Attendees expressed gratitude for the support. Katrina Godfrey from Frankford shared, "I'm very grateful that they do have the backpacks because stuff is rough now… so happy and so grateful."

Daisy Cintron from Northeast Philly appreciated the information provided for programs supporting children with autism and special needs, saying, "It's amazing just the donations."

While students enjoyed the carnival, Philadelphia teachers are actively negotiating for fair funding and better benefits as their contract nears expiration.

The school district released a statement expressing optimism about reaching an agreement with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), stating, "We look forward to working with the PFT on a proposal that honors the hard work of our educators."

A spokesperson for the PFT indicated that bargaining meetings are now occurring twice a week.

However, the likelihood of a strike increases with each day that passes without an agreement.

As the first day of school is just over two weeks away, the community remains hopeful for a resolution that benefits students, staff, and families.