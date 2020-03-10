St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia canceled
PHILADELPHIA - The 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association released the following statement, "After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants."
The statement went on to say, "While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade on March 14, 2021 celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor."
