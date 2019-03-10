Philadelphia celebrates 249th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia celebrates 249th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off in Philadelphia Sunday
FOX 29 is your host for the 249th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which kicks off Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena's Irish dance students get ready for St. Patrick's Day
FOX 29's Kathy Orr has more on how St. Catherine of Siena's little Irish dance students are getting ready for the St. Patrick's Day parade.
Second Street Irish Society prepares for St. Patrick's Day Parade
The Second Street Irish Society lives for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Meet the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal
Sean McMenamin will be this year's Grand Marshal.
Bob gets ready for the St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Springfield Country Club
Bob is getting ready for the parade! #FOX29Irish.
Gloucester City St. Patrick's Day parade
Gloucester City St. Patrick's Day parade
Philadelphia celebrates Irish heritage at St. Patrick's Day Parade
The FOX 29 crew joined in on the fun Sunday at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan joins in on the St. Patrick's Day celebration
Deputy Commissioner Sullivan, of the Philadelphia Police Department, joins in on the St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade: Gwynedd Mercy University
Deanne H. D'Emilio, JD, president of Gwynedd Mercy University, chats with FOX 29's Bob Kelly at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Philadelphia celebrates Irish heritage at St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Philadelphia celebrates Irish heritage at the city's Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade: StoneMor Partners
Jonathan Ger, vice president of StoneMor Partners, chats with FOX 29's Bob Kelly at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade: St. Katherine of Siena
St. Katherine of Siena marches in the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
The FOX 29 team joins in on the St. Patrick's Day festivities
The FOX 29 team joined in on the fun Sunday, marching in the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Irish politician David Stanton stops by Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade
David Stanton, Minister of State in Ireland's Department of Justice and Equality, chats with FOX 29's Bob Kelly at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.
IBEW Local Union 98 represents at St. Patrick's Day Parade
FOX 29's Bob Kelly chats with Rodney Walker, IBEW Local Union 98 representative, at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Parade.
Avalon String Band struts alongside PFCU in St. Patrick's Day Parade
The Avalon String Band joins the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union at the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Sister Mary Scullion kicks off St. Patrick's Day Parade
Sister Mary Scullion, the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal, kicks off the festivities in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia kicks off St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sunday
The Annual Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Parade, which started in 1771 and is the country's second oldest parade of its kind, is still going strong. FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce has the latest.
Meet Sister Mary Scullion, the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal
Karen Hepp sits down with Sister Mary Scullion.