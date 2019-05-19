Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against anti-abortion laws

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has gathered the top female presidential candidates in a call for action against a number of antiabortion laws that have been passed in the states.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Abrams is joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"Right now across the South and around the country, a woman's right to control her body and a doctor's ability to give the health care we deserve is under attack," Abrams says in the video.

The five female politicians asked their supporters to help organizations to protect the right to a safe, legal abortion.

Abrams, who lost a close race for governor of Georgia to Republican Brian Kemp, is also joining these political heavyweights in the Democratic run for president.

Kemp recently signed of Georgia's "heartbeat bill," which would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020.

While others, including actress Alyssa Milano, have suggested a boycott of the state until the law is struck down, Abrams is calling for people to support organizations fighting to keep abortion legal instead of boycotting the state.

"I know the perpetrators of #HB481 -- most of them men -- will not be moved by protest," Abrams said in a tweet thread. "In fact, they want the ability to demonize the film industry while profiting from its presence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.