Stagecoach country music festival announces 2022 lineup

article

Country music lovers in Southern California finally have a festival lineup to look forward to! Stagecoach organizers on Monday announced the 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

Stagecoach is scheduled to return to Indio, California on Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The annual festival had to be postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the lineup announcement is another sign that things are getting back to normal.

Singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett performs onstage during day 1 of 2014 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Expand

Rhett will headline the festival's first night on Friday, Underwood will headline Saturday night and Combs will close the event out on Sunday. The lineup also includes Maren Morris, Midland, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson and Smokey Robinson.

"I have been looking forward to this for so long! I dreamed about headlining Stagecoach ever since I first played there in 2014. I cannot wait to get back out in the desert in 2022 and play for those fans," said Rhett.

Stagecoach 2022 will also feature Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, late-night sets from DJ Diplo, and a special appearance from the Compton Cowboys.

Tickets to Stagecoach 2022 go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Country music lovers can visit stagecoachfestival.com for more details.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.