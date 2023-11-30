Every Starbucks drink is half off on Thursday – here’s how to get the deal

Starbucks customers can get half off the cost of any drink on Thursday, the company said.

The coffee giant said the deal is good between noon and 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 30 only.

To get 50% any drink, including its holiday beverages in the seasonal red cups , customers should download the Starbucks app and be a Starbucks Rewards member, which is free. Coffee drinkers can also ask their barista to apply the "Yay Day" deal for them at check out in the store.

Starbucks said the coupon is limited to one drink per customer and can’t be combined with other offers.

The half-off drink deal comes as Starbucks looks to boost its growth with a new "triple shot" strategy – which includes "elevating" the brand, "strengthening and scaling" its digital capabilities and increasing its global presence.

Starbucks will target "dayparts and growing food attached with all-day breakfast and all-day snacks," among other things.

The strategy was announced earlier this month during an event with CEO Laxman Narasimhan in New York City.

Within the next half-decade, Starbucks said it aims to increase its total Starbucks Rewards member count twofold from its current 75 million. That would mean lifting its global members to a total of 150 million.

FILE - The Starbucks coffee shop logo is seen on the street in Krakow, Poland, on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But as Starbucks grows, the company is also dealing with some unsatisfied baristas. Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job on Nov. 16 – on what’s known as Red Cup Day – in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the 2-year-old effort to unionize the company’s stores.

The Workers United union chose Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day to stage the walkout since it’s usually one of the busiest days of the year.

Frequent promotions like Red Cup Day or buy-one-get-one-free offers put added stress on workers, who she said have no ability to switch off mobile orders or otherwise control the workflow.

At least 363 company-operated Starbucks stores in 41 states have voted to unionize since late 2021. For its part, Starbucks opposes the unionization effort and has yet to reach a labor agreement with any of the stores that have voted to unionize.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.