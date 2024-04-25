Starbucks customers can get half off the cost of any drink on Thursday, including the chain’s new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers or Lavender Oatmilk Chill.

The coffee giant said the one-time use deal is good between noon and 6 p.m. local time on April 25, 2024.

To get 50% off any drink, customers should download the Starbucks app and become a Starbucks Rewards member – which is free.

The deal only applies to drinks prepared by baristas, including coffee and tea, and not canned or bottled drinks or alcohol, the company said.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is encouraging customers to bring their own clean, personal cup in honor of Earth Week. In January, the coffee chain began accepting reusable cups from customers for drive-thru and mobile orders , in addition to in-store orders.

