Starbucks will be temporarily switching to a 'to go' mode due to COVID-19 concerns

Starbucks has announced that beginning on Sunday all of its North American stores will switch to a `to go' model for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus.

No seating will be allowed duing this time, and "temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses," may also be enacted.

The company said in a statement on Twitter:

"In accordance with social distancing guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, we are temporarily closing stores in some locations, and moving the majority of our company-operated stores to a "to go" model across the U.S. and Canada."

