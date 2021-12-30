State of emergency in Delaware in effect starting Monday to combat COVID surge, hospitalizations

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday announced a new state of emergency declaration effective Monday, Jan. 3 to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The new declaration will allow additional flexibility to respond to the surge and enable members of the Delaware National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in skilled nursing facilities to care for patients currently in Delaware hospitals.

"Members of our Guard and frontline health care workers continue to step up time and time again. We need all Delawareans and Delaware businesses to step up and help us get through this winter surge," said Gov. Carney. "At the State level, we are focused on reducing the strain on our hospitals this winter, and getting even more Delawareans vaccinated.

