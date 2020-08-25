State police are searching for 2 alligators stolen from enclosure at western Pa. pet store
INDIANA, Pa. - State police are searching for a pair of alligators stolen earlier this month from a pet store in western Pennsylvania.
Police in Indiana County say the alligators -- a 6-foot-long female and a 4-foot-long male -- were taken from an outdoor enclosure at Pearce's Pet Place in White Township.
The owner reported that the theft occurred between 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and noon on Aug. 9.
Police say the animals weren't for sale, but the female alligator is valued at $1,500 while the male was valued at $500.
Pearce's Pet Place is described as a family-owned business that sells reptiles, small mammals, birds, fish, insects and pet supplies.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
