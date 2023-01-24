State Police: Crash involving car, school bus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in Delaware

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a school bus.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Monday at 3:46 p.m. in Laurel.

Troopers say a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road as a 2009 Bluebird school bus was going east on Hardscrabble Road at the same time.

The driver of the Civic did not stop at the posted stop sign and continued through the intersection, where they were struck by the school bus, officials say.

State police say the bus driver tried to swerve but was unsuccessful, causing the front of the bus to hit the passenger side of the Civic.

Both vehicles overturned off the road, per authorities.

Troopers say the driver of the Civic, a 21-year-old woman from Millsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the school bus, a 34-year-old woman from Bridgeville, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The school bus had thirteen students from Sussex Montessori Charter School on board, per police. Twelve of the students were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, authorities say.

Troopers say one student was airlifted to an area hospital for serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials say.