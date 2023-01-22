Suspect shot by officers during home invasion in New Castle County, police say
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning home invasion ended with an officer-involved shooting when one of the suspects was struck by gunfire in New Castle County.
Police say they confronted two armed suspects while responding to a home invasion on Minuit Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers fired their weapons after the suspects disobeyed commands, according to New Castle County police.
One suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Another suspect was taken into police custody.
Three officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is being conducted.