Teen arrested after investigation into shot fired inside Delaware’s William Penn High School

article

A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a gunshot that was fired inside a Delaware High School last week.

On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown after reports of a shot fired inside the school.

Delaware State Police responded to the scene and later found that a single round had struck the inside of a second-floor bathroom. A handgun was subsequently found outside the school building.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour and regular school activities continued. School officials later closed the school for the next two days, with classes set to resume after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

State police say after further investigation, they were able to identify a 16-year-old suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody Sunday at his home in Wilmington.

The teen has been charged with multiple weapons-related felonies, and reckless endangerment.