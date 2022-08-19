State police issue missing endangered person alert for 4-year-old Lehigh County boy

article

Pennsylvania State Police on Friday issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for a young Lehigh County boy.

Authorities say 4-year-old Mason Courtney was last seen around 1 p.m. on the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township.

Courtney is described by police as 4-feet-tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last scene wearing gray sweatpants and black and white Velcro sneakers.

State Police fear that Courtney could be at "special risk of harm or injury.'

Anyone with information about Courtney's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.