State Police: Woman rescued after falling down 20-foot well in Salem County

First responders in Pilesgrove, New Jersey rescued a woman who had fallen down a basement well on Monday.

A New Jersey State Police spokesperson said troopers were called to a home on Woodstown-Daretown Road Monday afternoon for reports that a woman had fallen down a 20-foot well.

Firefighters from the Pennsville Fire Department lowered into the well to retrieve the woman, who police say suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She was airlifted to a local hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have not said how the woman managed to fall down the well.