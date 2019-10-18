Step aside, gingerbread: Oreo unveils its own cookie house kit for the holidays

Forget gingerbread houses. This holiday season you’ll be able to build a house made of Oreo cookies.

Oreo’s Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit has been spotted at stores in the United States, exciting Oreo fans everywhere.

Oreo’s Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit has been spotted at both Big Lots and CVS. (Photo credit: @TheJunkFoodAisle on Instagram / Oreo via Big Lots)

Similar to a gingerbread house-making kit, this one includes pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies and candy jewels to perfectly decorate your chocolatey holiday house.

The kit has been spotted at both Big Lots and CVS, retailing anywhere between $10 to $13.49. There’s also a mini version being offered as well.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun,” the product description reads.

Instagram user @TheJunkFoodAisle spotted the kit on a CVS store shelf, with many Oreo lovers commenting their excitement for the festive DIY treat.

“I would much rather make this than those gingerbread houses,” one person wrote on the post.

Building a gingerbread house has become a time-honored tradition around the holidays with origins dating back as early as the 1600s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Whether you prefer the spiced cookie flavor of gingerbread or the chocolatey goodness of Oreos, building a DIY cookie house is sure to be a fun time had by all.