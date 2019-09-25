Stink bugs are back: What to do about the invasive bugs

It's that time of year again, stink bugs are seeking a place to hibernate during the colder months and that place could be your home.

Vince Cunningham with Cunningham Pest Control in Havertown has been busy this fall trying to keep the stink bugs out of your home.

"They go in and look for a crack or crevice in people's homes, around windows, vinyl siding," Cunningham told FOX 29.

You can spray to keep them away, but beware of squishing them because their noxious odor is a defense mechanism that—well stinks.

The invasive bugs native to Asia were introduced here in the late '90s. They are not harmful to humans; however, they can be crippling to crops. They feast on fruit like apple, peach and pear trees. Farmers are calling the bugs potentially devastating.

"Millions and millions of dollars” have been complained about on apple orchards. The agricultural world is concerned about them," Cunningham explained.

Experts say the best way to deal with the bugs is to pick them up with a napkin or tissue and flush them down the toilet. They say to never smash the bugs.