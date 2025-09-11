Stockton University shelter-in-place lifted after off-campus shooting amid search for suspects

The Brief Stockton University students and staff on the Galloway Campus were ordered to shelter-in-place on Thursday. Those outside were told to seek shelter and to not exit until campus police give the all-clear. As of 4:05 p.m. Stockton police issued an all-clear order, lifting the shelter-in-place order.



Stockton University students and staff on the Galloway Campus have been ordered to shelter-in-place while police search for two suspects in an off-campus shooting.

What we know:

Stockton University said the suspect's vehicle, a white Honda CRV, drove onto campus using Vera King Ferris Drive and Jimmie Leeds Road and has not been located.

The school said the vehicle and its two passengers are wanted for an off-campus shooting. One of the suspects is described as a white man with long blonde hair.

Students and staff were previously ordered to shelter-in-place. That order has been lifted, and Stockton police have issued an all-clear notice.

All classes and activities are canceled at all Stockton campuses for the rest of Thursday and will resume as normal Friday.

Shuttle operations will resume shortly and campus dining operations will resume after 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

No information was provided about the shooting or any injuries related to it.