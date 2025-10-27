Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car hits ambulance, slams into building in Philadelphia: police

Published  October 27, 2025 7:27am EDT
Police say a stolen car struck an ambulance during a police pursuit before slamming into a building overnight Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • A stolen vehicle struck an ambulance and slammed into a building overnight Sunday, according to police.
    • At least one person was taken to the hospital.
    • Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Winslow Township Police Department responded to the crash.

PHILADELPHIA - At least one person was hurt when police say a stolen car clipped an ambulance before slamming into a building overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened sometime around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 10th and Vine streets in Chinatown.

Police believe a stolen blue Acura clipped the front end of an ambulance, then slammed into a nearby building. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and a department in Windslow Township, New Jersey responded to the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the crash.

No new information was provided about the stolen status of the Acura involved in the crash.

