Stolen car hits ambulance, slams into building in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - At least one person was hurt when police say a stolen car clipped an ambulance before slamming into a building overnight in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say the crash happened sometime around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 10th and Vine streets in Chinatown.
Police believe a stolen blue Acura clipped the front end of an ambulance, then slammed into a nearby building.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and a department in Windslow Township, New Jersey responded to the crash.
What we don't know:
Police did not report any arrests immediately following the crash.
No new information was provided about the stolen status of the Acura involved in the crash.