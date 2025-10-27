Stolen car hits ambulance, slams into building in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A stolen vehicle struck an ambulance and slammed into a building overnight Sunday, according to police. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Winslow Township Police Department responded to the crash.



At least one person was hurt when police say a stolen car clipped an ambulance before slamming into a building overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened sometime around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 10th and Vine streets in Chinatown.

Police believe a stolen blue Acura clipped the front end of an ambulance, then slammed into a nearby building.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and a department in Windslow Township, New Jersey responded to the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the crash.

No new information was provided about the stolen status of the Acura involved in the crash.