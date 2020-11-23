Store owner shot in the head while closing Sunday night in North Philadelphia, police say

A Philadelphia store owner is in extremely critical condition after police say he was shot in the head while closing his store Sunday night.

Officers responded to the convenience store on the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10 p.m.

Police found the victim, a 50-year-old man, leaning against the front door of the store, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Responding officers rushed him to the Temple Hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say a family member who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told them the owner had just gone outside to close the security grate and lock up for the night.

The motive is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

The shooting capped what was another violent weekend in Philadelphia as officers responded to four deadly incidents in a span of just 24 hours.

Among those killed was a 12-year-old boy, who police say was shot when going to answer a knock or ring at the front door early Sunday morning. .

