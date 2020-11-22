Police: 12-year-old boy shot and killed in East Frankford home

article

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in the doorway of his East Frankford home early Sunday morning.

Officials say a person either rang the front doorbell or knocked on the door of a home on the 5000 block of Ditman Street around 2:50 Sunday morning. The shooter reportedly fired a single 9 mm shot through the front door, striking the boy in the head and killing him.

The boy's 10-year-old sister and his grandmother were also in the home, at the time of ths shoooting. Neither of them were hurt in the incident.

According to authorities, there is no known motive for the shooting. They say there are no cameras in the area and are urging the public's help in discovering a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

