19-year-old male shot and killed after a fight in Germantown, police say

A 19-year-old male was shot and killed late Saturday night after an altercation in a gas station parking lot.

Authorities say police were called to the intersection of West Queen Lane and Greene Street about 11:30 Saturday night on a report of a shooting.

When responding officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face. Officials believe the young man was in a fight and was shot during the incident.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

