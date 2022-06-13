Strawberry moon: When, where to look for June’s super moon event

article

Skywatchers can look out for an extra sweet treat in the night sky on June 13-14: a strawberry super moon.

A super moon is basically a full or new moon when it’s within 90% of its closest point to Earth, according to EarthSky.org. So, you can have your telescopes handy but you won’t really need one to see the spectacular strawberry moon. EarthSky estimates the strawberry moon will be about 222,089 miles away from Earth.

June’s super moon is called a strawberry moon because traditionally, this time of year is when many species of berries are ready for harvest and are at their ripest, particularly sweet strawberries, according to EarthSky.org.

Where to watch

This year’s strawberry moon will reach peak illumination at 7:52 a.m. ET, or 11:52 UTC, on June 14.

In North or South America, EarthSky notes, the fullest moon hangs in the West before sunrise on Wednesday.

"Note that all full moons rise about an hour later each day. And note that the moon will look full and round the day before, and the day after, the crest of its full phase. So the moon will look full and bright on both June 13 and June 14," EarthSky.org said.

FILE - The Full Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, is seen as vehicles are on their way on a highway at early morning in Ankara, Turkey on June 25, 2021. (Ismail Duru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Strawberry, mead, rose or honey moon

The name "strawberry moon," does not necessarily mean the moon is red, although it does appear pinkish when rising or setting.

NASA said that the moon – also known as the mead moon, rose moon or honey moon – marks the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer.

An old European name for the full moon is the mead moon or honey moon.

Mead is created by fermenting honey and mixing it with water and other fruits, spices, grains or hops.

"In some countries, mead is also called honey wine (though in others honey wine is different). Some writings suggest that the time around the end of June was when honey was ready for harvesting, which made this the ‘sweetest’ moon," NASA explained.

The term "honeymoon" may be tied to this full moon.

Another European name for this full moon is the rose moon, which originates either from the color of the moon or the roses that bloom during the season.

Other names include the flower moon, hot moon, hoe moon and planting moon.

Other full super moons of 2022

There will be another two full super moons this year, according to EarthSky.org.

The next super moon will be on July 13. This moon is also known as the buck moon, thunder moon or hay moon. This particular super moon will be the closest one to Earth this year.

Another super moon will happen on August 12, also known as the green corn moon or grain moon.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles.