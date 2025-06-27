Stray gunfire rips through Philly home, narrowly missing father, daughter inside: police

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times overnight in Philadelphia. Stray gunfire tore through the living room of a nearby home and just missed hitting a father and his 2-year-old daughter. Chief Inspector Scott Small said the father and daughter were "very, very lucky they were not struck."



A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in Philadelphia that sent bullets ripping through the living room of a nearby home.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a father and his 2-year-old daughter were laying on the couch and narrowly missed being his by the stray gunfire.

No arrests have been reported and police have not shared a motive for the shooting.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Tackawanna Street around 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man shot four times and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators found that at least 15 shots were fired during the shooting, and some of the stray gunfire tore through the front window of a nearby home.

Featured article

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a father and his 2-year-old daughter were lying on the couch in the living room and narrowly missed being struck.

"The father and his 2-year-old daughter were very, very lucky that they were not struck by the stray gunshots that entered the property," Small told reporters.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.