Street parking will be free in Philadelphia for Super Bowl parade Friday

The Brief The PPA will not enforce meters or residential parking time limits on Friday. Parking restrictions are still in place along the parade route.



Parade planning is in full force for Eagles fans, and Philadelphia has a gift for those choosing to drive into the city.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced that street parking meters will not be enforced for the Eagles Super Bowl on Friday.

The same goes for residential parking time limits.

However, parking restrictions are still in place along the parade route and adjacent street beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, until 6 p.m. Friday.

Alternate Travel:

Don't want to drive into the city for the parade? SEPTA is offering free rides on their Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines on Friday.

The costs will be covered by Philly native Kevin Hart's tequila line, Gran Coramino.

What you can do:

Whether you're planning to travel by car or public transportation, officials are urging fans to have a plan in place to navigate the massive crowds.