Officer injured, police cars damaged in street racing incidents: APD

An officer was injured and several police cars were damaged during street racing incidents across Austin late Saturday night, says the Austin Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Feb 18, there were incidents of people blocking intersections, one at Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road and another at 51st Street and Mueller Boulevard.

Videos across social media showed cars doing donuts and people setting off fireworks while blocking traffic.

This video from Twitter user @aaroncrews shows an Austin police car reversing down the road while people walk towards it and throw fireworks.

A second video posted by @aaroncrews shows cars doing donuts in the intersection and people waving lasers and setting off fireworks.

APD stated Saturday night that they were investigating the incidents and said they want to reiterate "reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public."

In a follow-up statement on Twitter, APD says it is "committed to stopping this conduct" and that "lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest."

