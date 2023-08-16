‘Strong odor’ coming from Philadelphia home leads to discovery of deceased mother, son: police

article

A death investigation is underway in Northeast Philadelphia after police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to a call for a strong odor coming from a home on the 200 block of Hickory Hill Road.

Investigators made their way inside and found a 66-year-old woman dead in the second-floor bathroom, and her 49-year-old son dead on the staircase.

Police say both bodies were badly decomposed.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, but no cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.