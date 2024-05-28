Student, 16, tried to bring gun into Chester High School: police
CHESTER, Pa. - A Delaware County high school student was arrested after investigators say he tried to bring a gun into the school on Tuesday.
The City of Chester Police Department said the 16-year-old Chester High School student tried to bring a pistol through the school's security checkpoint.
The student was detained by security staff and taken into custody by the school's resource officers, investigators said.
No one was hurt during the incident. No charges were immediately reported.