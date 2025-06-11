Student honored by graduating class after his death

The Brief In Philadelphia, a high school honored a student who died two years ago by presenting his diploma to his mother on stage during commencement. The student’s mother is now launching a nonprofit in honor of her son and to help other youth who may be struggling with thoughts of self-harm and suicide.



An emotional tribute during a Philadelphia high school graduation remembering a passionate student who dreamed of becoming a firefighter, until his life was sadly cut short two years ago happened Wednesday.

He was honored by his fellow graduates on stage and his mother received his diploma, awarded posthumously.

Tribute for their classmate:

A memorial tribute was held in honor of a student named Ahmeen Kelly during Mastery Schools Shoemaker Campus commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

"Ahmeen was more than my best friend. He was my partner in crime," said Taliah Waite on stage. "Class of 2025 will never forget you and will carry you on with the courage and heart you always believed we had."

The students invited his mother, Jewelz Wiliams, to receive his honorary diploma. The Philadelphia Fire Department also presented her with a shadow box containing his Fire Explorer uniform.

Williams went up on the stage during graduation wearing her son’s cap and gown. She said Kelly was a football star who had a passion for serving the community and dreamed of becoming a firefighter one day.

Tragedy:

Sadly, Kelly took his own life on May 19, 2023, at the young age of 16. Williams said her son contracted COVID and started suffering from seizures. She said it took a toll on his mental health.

"I’m emotional. It’s a very emotional time. I wish he was here to celebrate this day with us," said Williams. "There weren’t any signs. That’s something I want people to know. I want them to know that depression and things like this may not come with a frown or crying. He presented himself every day with a smile. He always was the light of the party. I want people to know you probably need to dig a little bit deeper."

Helping others:

To honor his legacy, Williams is now launching a nonprofit called the Ahmeen Bizness Foundation to provide a safe space for youth to come and talk about their struggles.

"I want these kids to live their life as if there’s no tomorrow. I want them to achieve all of their goals. I want to see them succeed, not only for themselves but for Ahmeen. I know that’s what he would want," said Williams.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255)