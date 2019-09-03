Students hold prayer circle to remember victims of Texas mass shooting

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas that left 7 dead and another 25 injured, students are gathered to remember those victims.

Students at Permian High School gathered together in a prayer circle Tuesday morning.

Rilee Nicole, of Odessa, shared footage of the students praying for the victims on Tuesday.

In the video, they are seen holding hands as a prayer is led.

Their community is still in the early stages of recovery following Saturday’s mass shooting.

The Labor Day weekend shooting was committed by a man police identified as Seth Aaron Ator. The 36-year-old had been fired from his job on the morning of Aug. 31 and began shooting after being pulled over by police for a traffic stop.

Police ended Ator’s shooting spree by killing him.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.