Students show support for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week

Students are honoring teachers in unique ways during Teacher Appreciation Week.

With schools closed, parents and students at St. Katharine of Siena in Wayne decided what better way to say thank you during Teacher Appreciation Day then hold the world’s best quarantine teacher appreciation parade.

Students waved hello, carried handmade signs and banners as car after car passed by honoring Principal Bud Tosti and all the teachers working so hard.

Principal Tosti was touched and overwhelmed by the show of support.

"The last eight weeks have been challenging. We miss each other. I'm sure I speak for our school, but I speak for schools everywhere," he said.

Fourth grade teacher Maureen Mulhern-Segal is missing all her students at Ithan Elementary School in Radnor Township.

Mrs. Segal says even though her students aren't in the classroom today she is feeling the love.

"I received so many wonderful notes and emails and texts today from former parents saying thank you so much and you're still my favorite teacher and my daughter's favorite teacher."

