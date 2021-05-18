Studies suggest risk remains for people with certain conditions, despite COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective, but new studies show a small population may not be fully protected.

Conrad Corpus, of Cherry Hill, received a new kidney in April 2017. Just over four years later, he’s feeling great. But, the husband and father of two admits he’s concerned about new research that shows the COVID-19 vaccine may not protect people who have had organ transplants or certain blood cancers.

"I had my visit with my transplant team last month and, basically, told me the same thing," Corpus said.

"Does it bum you out?" asked FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

"Of course, of course. Definitely," replied Corpus.

The study by researchers at Johns Hopkins found that only half of transplant recipients developed antibodies after two doses of the vaccine and that others with immune disorders or on immunosuppressed medications may have a significantly weaker response to the vaccine.

"These are folks, like cancer patients getting chemo, getting treatment where they suppress that immune system. People who have auto immune conditions, like rheumatoid arthritis, who take medicine for that. People with inflammatory bowel disease. Like Crohn’s Disease," Dr. Mike Cirigliano said.

Dr. Mike says while the research is preliminary, the patients need to act like they haven’t been vaccinated.

"This is very concerning to me. These are folks who may be putting themselves at risk if they don’t continue to wear a mask," Dr. Mike added.

Conrad doesn’t need to be told twice. The 59-year-old wears his mask and takes plenty of other precautions.

"I basically wear gloves to go out. I don’t touch anything at all. You don’t want to take any chances. Not at all," Corpus said. "It’s always in the back of my head. Am I gonna get it? I’m so hoping everybody gets vaccinated."

