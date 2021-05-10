Subaru Park opening at full capacity for Union games on June 23

article

The Philadelphia Union announced that Subaru Park will be opened at full capacity to fans with safety precautions in place starting on Wednesday, June 23.

"Philadelphia Union fans are the backbone of this organization and we cannot wait to welcome back all fans and the electricity they bring," said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott. "While we look forward to re-opening our gates to our entire fanbase, the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff remains a top priority and certain measures will remain in place, such as masking and eliminating contact points, to ensure all fans can safely enjoy their match day experience. The cheers, energy, and devotion our fans and the Sons of Ben bring to a home match are incredibly special and absolutely motivate our team. We are truly excited for the Philadelphia fans who have waited for this moment for over a year."

All attendees will still be required to wear a mask at all times in Subaru Park, except when actively eating or drinking. Fans will continue to use the mobile ticket and parking pass and only be able to purchase concessions via credit or debit card

The Union is scheduled to play Columbus Crew SC on June 23.

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.

The state’s mask mandate will remain in place, but even that could be dropped — if enough people get vaccinated. The Health Department says it will lift the order requiring residents to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

