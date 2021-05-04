Pennsylvania to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day

article

Pennsylvania officials say the state will lift almost all of its COVID-19 mitigation orders except for remaining masked.

The Wolf administration announced on Tuesday that all mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day.

The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

"We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts," ​Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. "I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending Pennsylvanians follow CDC guidance.

As of Tuesday, over 8.7 million vaccinations have been administered with 50.6% of Pennsylvanians having received the first dose of their vaccine.

Advertisement

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphia said they will review the changes the state has announced but has not confirmed when or if they will follow the restrictions lift.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter